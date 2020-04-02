Overton ISD parent tests positive for COVID-19, employee in quarantine for potential exposure

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD released a statement Wednesday saying a parent has tested positive for COVID-19.

The spouse of that parent met with an employee last week and has been through the pickup line since Monday.

The employee is in quarantine and is showing no symptoms. The spouse of the parent who tested positive also has no symptoms, according to the Facebook post.

After hearing of the positive case, the district contacted the Rusk County Emergency Management group. After the district told Rusk County OEM that the parent who tested positive and the spouse and employee who came in contact with them has not had any contact with current volunteers, they said there should be no problem with continuing the program.

The district said everyone wears gloves and at no time do volunteers touch people receiving the food or packets.