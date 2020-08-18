Oklahoma State sorority quarantined after nearly two dozen members test positive for COVID-19

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KETK) – An entire sorority house at Oklahoma State University has been placed under quarantine after 23 members tested positive for COVID-19.

University officials say that the women are living at the off-campus Pi Beta Phi house. Due to the high number of cases, all members, regardless of whether they have tested positive, have been ordered to remain in isolation.

The university is also conducting contact tracing and notifying others who have been exposed.

A contractor has been brought in to disinfect the home and will return again in two weeks.