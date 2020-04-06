‘NEW NORMAL’: Tyler mother takes on the teacher role for her autistic daughter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to COVID-19, there are millions of children at home, and parents are now having to take on the role of teacher. However, for parents raising an autistic child, it can bring even more challenges.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and while public celebrations cannot be held, experts and caregivers are working together to make sure students are getting the care they need at home.

Everyday learning has gone from a classroom, to the living room.

“Now I have three kids who are home all day and doing their school online and on the computer. My youngest who is three and has autism was in the early childhood special education program,” said Katelynd Vasallo, a Tyler mother who is raising and teaching her three children at home.

For Vasallo’s three year old daughter, the word Autism didn’t exist until right before her third birthday, but Vasallo says she always knew her little girl was special.

“Early on I was insistent that we have her evaluated and get into therapies, and so she started receiving occupational therapy, special skills therapy, and speech therapy at around 13 months of age,” explained Vasallo.

Due to COVID-19, those sessions have been cut short, causing her mother to come up with new ways of learning.

“It’s completely new. I have never in all my life considered home-schooling, and now that is our life,” laughed Vasallo.

Using online tools, creating hands on activities, and getting fresh air in the comforts of their home, Vasallo and her family aren’t the only ones having to adjust.

The CDC reports 1 in 54 children are on the Autism spectrum. With such a large amount of children learning from home, some experts worry about the long-term effect online learning will have on students.

“A lot of kids with autism learn a lot better with hands on experiences, usually small group or one on one teaching, which is a lot of what we do, and when your trying to teach a child some sort of skill through a computer we struggle a lot with gaining the child’s attention,” explained Whitney Sherman, Director of Autism Program at the Andrews Center in Tyler.

Sherman works with Autistic children daily, and suggests creating a routine and having a set schedule to keep children on track.

“Being at home at days on in, without being able to go anywhere, it’s hard to build routine, but we feel like it is really important,” said Sherman.

She also says children with Autism tend to be over-looked especially during this pandemic. Most students struggling 5 times more than the average child. Sherman suggests for those who know a parent who is teaching their autistic child at home, to call and check in on them, as this new normal continues.