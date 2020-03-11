New Mexico announces first three ‘presumptive positive’ cases for coronavirus, more than 1,000 in US

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KETK) – New Mexico Gov. Michell Grisham and the state Department of Health announced on Wednesday that three New Mexico residents tested ‘presumptive positive’ for the coronavirus.

Two of the cases are a husband and wife in the 60s who had recently traveled to Egypt and the third is a woman in her 70s who had just come back from New York City.

All three are being held at their homes in isolation.

“The state Department of Health has been preparing for this day for weeks now,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I will be announcing additional information and steps New Mexicans can and should take to protect themselves and our communities very, very shortly. In the meantime, I will reiterate that New Mexicans can take preventive actions to protect themselves and mitigate the potential spread. We will address this public health challenge together.”

East Texas had its first ‘presumptive positive’ case confirmed on Tuesday with a patient in Gregg County. The individual has been hospitalized and is in isolation.

There are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 30 people have died.