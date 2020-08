TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gogettested.com has recently opened a free COVID-19 testing center at Tyler Senior Citizens Center.

The testing begins Wednesday, and the center will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1915 Garden Valley Road.

The center does not have any requirements to be tested. Results will be given in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.

You can register to test on the Go Get Tested website.