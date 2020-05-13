NET Health reports 4 COVID-19 cases across six counties

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – NET Health released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday. Out of six counties, only four cases were reported.

Smith County

One new case was confirmed in Smith County bringing the total to 186 coronavirus cases. The reported recoveries remains at 125 with four fatalities.

Gregg County

Two cases have been reported in Gregg County bringing the total to 138. The reported recoveries remains at 52 with two fatalities.

Anderson County

One new case has been confirmed in Anderson County bringing the total to 51. The reported recoveries remains at nine with zero related deaths.