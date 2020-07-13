NET Health reports 349 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – NET Health released the latest update on COVID-19 in East Texas including new cases and deaths.

According to officials, 349 cases were reported on Monday across the seven counties they cover. Three deaths were also reported, two of which are in Gregg County and one in Henderson County.

Monday’s COVID-19 numbers

Smith – 142

Gregg – 75

Anderson – 18

Henderson – 63

Van Zandt – 27

Wood – 21

Rains – 3

Of the 349, only 31 were from the mobile testing sites recently held by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites in East Texas, you can visit the NET Health website.

Also on Monday, 112 East Texans were hospitalized, a new one-day record. To follow the East Texas coronavirus coverage, visit the live blog.