NET Health releases new COVID-19 numbers

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for six of the seven counties they cover.

One COVID-19 case was reported in Smith County on Tuesday bringing the total to 156. They also reported four additional recoveries bringing the total to 95. That’s almost 61% of cases that have recovered.





Gregg County

Gregg County jumped seven cases with a new total at 107. They also reported five new recoveries with a total of 47. That is almost 44% of cases that have recovered.





Henderson County

NET Health reported one new case in Henderson County bringing the total to 33. They had no new recoveries, which sits at six.





Anderson County

Anderson County jumped four cases with a total of 38. They also reported five new recoveries bringing the total to nine.





Van Zant County

Van Zandt cases increased by two with a new total of 18. They also did not report any additional recoveries which sit at six.

Wood County

Wood County did not announce any new cases which is 11 or recoveries which sits at five.