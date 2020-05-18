NET Health releases new COVID-19 numbers

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – NET Health reported 19 new cases in five of the seven counties they cover.

Smith County

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Smith County bringing the total to 192. There are currently 135 recoveries, which amounts to 70% of individuals who contracted the virus. The number of deaths still sits at four.

NET Health confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Wood County on Monday. An additional four cases were also reported bringing the total to 23 with 11 recoveries. Community spread has been related to 21 cases and one case has been reported as travel-related.

NET Health reported new COVID-19 numbers on Monday including a death in Gregg County.

A fourth death was confirmed in the Longview area.

NET Health has the total number of coronavirus cases in Gregg County at 173 while the Gregg County health district has the total number at 182 which would be a five case increase.

Van Zandt County

One new case was reported in Van Zandt County bringing the total to 23 with 13 recoveries. Only one death was reported back on March 28.

Anderson County

Six new cases were reported in Anderson County bringing the total to 60. The number of recoveries remains at 10 and they have not reported any deaths.