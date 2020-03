SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Smith County.

The new case brings the total to 31 in Smith County and 59 in East Texas.

Two fatalities have been reported, one in Smith County and one in Van Zandt.

On Friday, Judge Moran issued a shelter in place order for all Smith County residents that will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 10.