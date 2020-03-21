Closings
NET Health confirms 9th coronavirus case in Smith County

Coronavirus

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed a ninth coronavirus case in Smith County, which has evidence of community spread.

We are asking the public to contact their healthcare provider prior to visiting hospitals or emergency rooms for treatment. It is very important to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus that all potential patients are screened so healthcare providers can to prepare for their arrival.

City of Tyler

The ninth Smith County case brings the total number to 14 in East Texas.

  • Smith County – 9
  • Cass County – 1
  • Van Zant – 1
  • Gregg County – 1
  • Rusk County – 1
  • Bowie County – 1

