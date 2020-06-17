Nearly 900 COVID-19 cases reported in Anderson County, nearly all located in inmates

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – As coronavirus cases continue to spike across the Lone Star State, one East Texas County saw a large uptick in its confirmed case count.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Anderson County has nearly 900 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly all of them are present in inmates.

The release did not specify the count at each facility located throughout the county. Beto Unit, a maximum-security prison in an isolated part of the county had a breakout that forced a lock-down back in April and May.

Gov. Abbott in a press conference on Tuesday gave an udpate on the spike being seen in case numbers and hospitalizations. The state set a record for coronavirus-related patients in hospitals for the eighth time in nine days on Tuesday with over 2,600.

Abbott said that although the spike was concerning, it is not a reason to panic. He attributed much of the rise in cases to large-batch testing at prisons and jails as well as a surge in patients under the age of 30 who likely caught the virus in areas such as a bar.

One of the spikes in jails came from Rusk County, which reported 104 cases from a low-risk facility in Henderson.

Abbott also presented charts from various regions of Texas to show that hospitals still had more than enough beds.

He is also confident that despite the spikes a political convention or a large sporting event could be held as long as proper hygiene protocols were followed.

However, multiple East Texas school districts temporarily suspended athletic workouts due to either students or staff contracting the virus.

Schools across the state, from large universities to small high schools, have shown that they intend to have a football season in the fall. The season would start in roughly 10 weeks.

Anderson County also released a statement on Tuesday afternoon that one non-jail case was confirmed in the county to bring their grand total to 103 cases. Of those, 66 have recovered to leave the area with 37 active cases.