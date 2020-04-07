Nacogdoches, Upshur, Wood Counties each report new coronavirus numbers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches, Upshur, and Wood Counties each announced new cases of coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

Nacogoches has three additional cases, Upshur two, and Wood one. In Nacogdoches, the three new patients are all females, two between the ages of 50-59 and one between 60-59.

None of those patients are hospitalized and it is unknown whether they are community spread or travel-related.

This makes it 24 cases in Nacogdoches, five total in Upshur, and Wood County to four as of this writing. There are 261 total cases in East Texas and here is the most recent tally: