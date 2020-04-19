Nacogdoches, Shelby Counties report 21 COVID-19 cases combined

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – East Texas has grown in the number of COVID-19 cases Sunday evening. The total is now at 665 with a total of 25 deaths.

Nacogdoches County

According to the Texas DSHS website, Nacogdoches County has seven more COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 89 with 11 individuals recovered. The county also leads East Texas in the number of deaths with six.

For more information about Nacogdoches County cases, click HERE.

Shelby County

According to the Texas DSHS website, Shelby County has 14 more COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 60. They have not reported any deaths.