Nacogdoches County reports two new deaths from COVID-19, East Texas now at 21 total

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two more people have died in Nacogdoches County from the coronavirus, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Both individuals were 90+ years old and female.

This gives them the most deaths in East Texas from the novel virus with now six confirmed. Bowie County trails closely behind with five.

In the same update, the OEM office said that four new cases have also been confirmed to bring them to 63 total. According to the numbers they provided, 600 people have been tested in Nacogdoches County.

The county has received public questions as to why they have a high number of cases as opposed to other surrounding areas.

In a statement, they speculated with the following reasons:

Nacogdoches is testing more aggressively than surrounding areas

The county is mostly using private labs, which gives results back faster

The stay-at-home order is not being strictly followed

The OEM stressed that these are just educated guesses and should not be taken as hard facts.

East Texas is now over 500 total cases of COVID-19.