Nacogdoches County reports 3 cases, 1 death

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KEKT) – Three more cases have been reported in Nacogdoches County for a total of 50, according to the emergency management office.

They also confirmed a fourth death, bringing the total of deaths in East Texas to 17.

The details of the deceased in Nacogdoches County are below:

Male in 40s

Male in 60s

Female in 40s

East Texas is now at a total of 452 with a complete list below: