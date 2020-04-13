Nacogdoches County reports 3 cases, 1 death

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KEKT) – Three more cases have been reported in Nacogdoches County for a total of 50, according to the emergency management office.
They also confirmed a fourth death, bringing the total of deaths in East Texas to 17.
The details of the deceased in Nacogdoches County are below:
- Male in 40s
- Male in 60s
- Female in 40s
East Texas is now at a total of 452 with a complete list below:
- Smith County – 101, 2 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 50, 3 deaths
- Bowie County –51, 5 deaths
- Gregg County – 39
- Shelby County – 34
- Panola County – 17, 1 death
- Harrison County – 31, 2 death
- Angelina County – 16
- Rusk County – 16
- Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
- Henderson County – 10
- San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
- Polk County – 11
- Cherokee County – 7, 1 death
- Upshur County – 8
- Titus County – 7
- Cass County – 6
- Wood County – 6
- Hopkins County – 4
- Camp County – 5
- Trinity County – 4
- Anderson County – 3
- Morris County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Rains – 1