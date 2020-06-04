Nacogdoches County reports 21st death, four new cases of COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nackogdoches County confirmed its 21st death from the coronavirus Thursday afternoon. It also added four new cases of the virus to bring its total up to 291.

There have been 210 recoveries in the county, meaning that only 28% of the cases are currently active. Nacogdoches County currently has the second-highest death total, only trailing Panola which is at 22.

The county also has the third-highest case count at 291. Only Gregg (304) and Titus (576) have more.

East Texas is currently nearing 3,200 cases from the virus. Here is the most recent tally:

Anderson County – 85 (46 recovered)

Angelina County – 232, 5 deaths (90 recovered)

Bowie County -157, 13 deaths (84 recovered)

Camp County – 77 (7 recovered)

Cass County – 32, 1 death (27 recovered)

Cherokee County – 44, 2 deaths (19 recovered)

Franklin County – 6 (1 recovered)

Gregg County – 304, 7 deaths (77 recovered)

Harrison County – 253, 25 deaths (85 recovered)

Henderson County – 65 (34 recovered)

Hopkins County – 27 (6 recovered)

Houston County – 55 (45 recovered)

Marion County – 16 (14 recovered)

Morris County – 26 (9 recovered)

Nacogdoches County – 291, 21 deaths (204 recovered)

Panola County – 197, 22 deaths (61 recovered)

Polk County – 60 (20 recovered)

Rains County – 3 (2 recovered)

Rusk County – 52, 2 deaths (34 recovered)

Sabine County – 8 (3 recovered)

San Augustine County – 44, 2 deaths (14 recovered)

Shelby County – 207, 6 deaths (81 recovered)

Smith County – 215, 4 deaths (177 recovered)

Titus County – 576, 3 deaths (106 recovered)

Trinity County – 16 (3 recovered)

Upshur County – 20 (10 recovered)

Van Zandt County – 35, 1 death (18 recovered)

Wood County – 40, 2 death (21 recovered)