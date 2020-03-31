Nacogdoches County reports 2 additional cases, bringing total to 4

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported two additional cases.
There is no information on if the cases are travel based or community spread.
That brings the total to four in Nacogdoches County and 78 in East Texas.
- Smith County – 32, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 5
- Rusk County – 3
- Nacogdoches County – 4
- Morris County – 1
- Cass County – 2
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Hopkins County – 1
- Upshur County – 2
- Angelina County – 4
- Harrison County – 1
- Shelby County – 2
- Cherokee County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson – 1
- Polk – 4
- Camp County – 1