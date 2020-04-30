Nacogdoches County reports 10 additional cases, total at 148

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Emergency Management released new numbers Wednesday night regarding COVID-19 cases in the area.

Officials reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 148, the highest total in East Texas. Smith County follows just behind at 142.

Nacogdoches County also has 34 recoveries with eight deaths. They tie with Bowie County in the number of deaths with the most recent reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, a breakdown is below:

Female in her 80s (3)

Female in her 90s (3)

Female in her 30s

Male in his 60s

Male in his 90s

Male in his 80s

You can follow the Nacogdoches County interactive map for a breakdown of demographics and the East Texas coronavirus coverage live blog here.