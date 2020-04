NACOGDOCHES, County (KETK) – Nacogdoches County reported two new coronavirus cases, one of which resulted in a death.

That brings Nacogdoches to 92 cases and leads East Texas with seven deaths. They also have 18 reported recoveries, which are determined by a patient’s physician.

The breakdown of the two new cases are below:

Male in his 40s (county)

Deceased male in his 90s (city)

More details about Nacogdoches County cases can be found on their interactive site HERE.