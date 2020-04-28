Nacogdoches County confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 137 with 32 recoveries.

Six of the new cases are from three different households and two of the cases are in two households that had cases confirmed previously.

There is a reported seven deaths.

To follow Nacogdoches County cases, you can visit the dashboard HERE.

Below is an outline of the cases:

Male in his 20s (city)

Female in her 20s (city)

Female in her 40s (city)

Female in her 30s (city)

Male in his 40s (city)

Male in his teens (city)

Female in her 30s (county)

Male in his 60s (county)

Female in her 60s (county)