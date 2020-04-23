Nacogdoches County becomes second to reach triple digits after 12 new cases confirmed

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County announced 12 new cases of COVID-19, making it the second county to reach triple-digits. The announcement pushed their total up to 108.

The county still has the most reported deaths from the coroanvirus with seven. Smith County is the only one that has more cases that Nacogdoches, which currently sits at 125.

Cherokee County also announced two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning as East Texas nears 800 total.

Here is the most recent tally: