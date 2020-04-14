Nacogdoches, Cass, and Bowie Counties report new cases

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas increased by 13 Tuesday afternoon.

Nacogdoches County

According to the Texas DSHS website, Nacogdoches County reported an additional eight cases bringing the total to 56 in the county.

Cass County

Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reported an additional two cases bringing the total to eight. Three of the patients have recovered.

Bowie County

Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reported an additional three cases, bringing the total to 54. They also have five deaths with the last four reported on April 8.

