Nacogdoches, Angelina counties grow 2 COVID-19 cases each

EAST TEXAS(KETK) – Two more cases have been reported in Nacogdoches and Angelina counties.

That brings the total to eight in Nacogdoches County and eight in Angelina County.

One of the Angelina County cases is a man in his 50s who is currently hospitalized in Houston. He is believed to have contracted the virus from a friend who tested positive. The friend has since died from the coronavirus.

The other positive case in Angelina County is a man in his 20s who is self-quarantining. There is no information regarding his exposure.

April 2

The total in East Texas is 141.

Smith County – 47, 1 death

Bowie County – 9, 1 death

Harrison County – 5, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death

Gregg County – 10

Nacogdoches County – 8

Rusk County – 6

Angelina County – 8

Cherokee County – 6

Polk County – 6

Cass County – 4

Shelby County – 4

Panola County – 4

San Augustine County – 3

Upshur County – 2

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Anderson – 1

Titus – 1

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC