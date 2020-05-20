Nacogdoches adds three more cases to bring total to 240

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County continues its climb with the most COVID-19 cases in East Texas as it confirmed three more on Wednesday. The new additions bring the grand total up to 240.
There are currently 136 recoveries for Nacogdoches County and 89 active cases. Since the pandemic began, the county has given out 1,350 tests.
East Texas is nearing 2,100 total cases and has suffered 90 deaths. Here is the most recent tally as of this afternoon.
- Anderson County – 61 (10 recovered)
- Angelina County – 154, 2 death (30 recovered)
- Bowie County -115, 11 deaths (77 recovered)
- Camp County – 27 (7 recovered)
- Cass County – 24 (20 recovered)
- Cherokee County – 38, 2 death (114 recovered)
- Franklin County – 4 (1 recovered)
- Gregg County – 182, 4 deaths (52 recovered)
- Harrison County – 212, 22 deaths (39 recovered)
- Henderson County – 49 (13 recovered)
- Hopkins County – 9 (4 recovered)
- Houston County – 21
- Marion County – 15 (3 recovered)
- Morris County – 15 (4 recovered)
- Nacogdoches County – 240, 15 deaths (120 recovered)
- Panola County – 185, 20 deaths
- Polk County – 50 (16 recovered)
- Rains County – 2 (2 recovered)
- Rusk County – 44, 1 death (25 recovered)
- Sabine County – 3 (1 recovered)
- San Augustine County – 26, 1 death (11 recovered)
- Shelby County – 175, 5 deaths (81 recovered)
- Smith County – 192, 4 deaths (142 recovered)
- Titus County – 159, 1 death (6 recovered)
- Trinity County – 13 (3 recovered)
- Upshur County – 18
- Van Zandt County – 24, 1 death (13 recovered)
- Wood County – 22, 1 death (11 recovered)