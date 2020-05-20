Nacogdoches adds three more cases to bring total to 240

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County continues its climb with the most COVID-19 cases in East Texas as it confirmed three more on Wednesday. The new additions bring the grand total up to 240.

There are currently 136 recoveries for Nacogdoches County and 89 active cases. Since the pandemic began, the county has given out 1,350 tests.

East Texas is nearing 2,100 total cases and has suffered 90 deaths. Here is the most recent tally as of this afternoon.