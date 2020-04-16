Nacogdoches County adds 5 COVID-19 cases, total at 72

Coronavirus

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County has reported an additional five cases bringing the total to 72 according to its interactive map.

The total has been brought to:

  • 72 cases
  • 6 deaths
  • 7 recovered

Of the reported cases, the percentage of age range is as followed:

  • 20.83% (60-69)
  • 18.06% (50-59)
  • 16.67% (70-79)

You can follow the impact COVID-19 has on Nacogdoches County HERE.

A full list of coronavirus cases in East Texas is below (2:44 PM):

  • Smith County – 112, 2 deaths
  • Nacogdoches County – 72, 6 deaths
  • Bowie County –63, 5 deaths
  • Gregg County – 48
  • Shelby County – 46
  • Harrison County – 34, 2 deaths
  • Panola County – 29, 3 deaths
  • Rusk County – 24
  • Angelina County – 23
  • Henderson County – 12
  • Polk County – 14
  • Van Zandt County – 11, 1 death
  • San Augustine County – 11, 1 death
  • Upshur County – 9
  • Cherokee County – 10, 1 death
  • Titus County – 8
  • Cass County – 8
  • Anderson County – 6
  • Wood County – 6
  • Camp County – 6
  • Hopkins County – 4
  • Trinity County – 4
  • Morris County – 3
  • Marion – 3
  • Rains – 2
  • Franklin County – 1

