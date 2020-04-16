Nacogdoches County adds 5 COVID-19 cases, total at 72

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County has reported an additional five cases bringing the total to 72 according to its interactive map.
The total has been brought to:
- 72 cases
- 6 deaths
- 7 recovered
Of the reported cases, the percentage of age range is as followed:
- 20.83% (60-69)
- 18.06% (50-59)
- 16.67% (70-79)
A full list of coronavirus cases in East Texas is below (2:44 PM):
- Smith County – 112, 2 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 72, 6 deaths
- Bowie County –63, 5 deaths
- Gregg County – 48
- Shelby County – 46
- Harrison County – 34, 2 deaths
- Panola County – 29, 3 deaths
- Rusk County – 24
- Angelina County – 23
- Henderson County – 12
- Polk County – 14
- Van Zandt County – 11, 1 death
- San Augustine County – 11, 1 death
- Upshur County – 9
- Cherokee County – 10, 1 death
- Titus County – 8
- Cass County – 8
- Anderson County – 6
- Wood County – 6
- Camp County – 6
- Hopkins County – 4
- Trinity County – 4
- Morris County – 3
- Marion – 3
- Rains – 2
- Franklin County – 1