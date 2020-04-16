Nacogdoches County adds 5 COVID-19 cases, total at 72

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County has reported an additional five cases bringing the total to 72 according to its interactive map.

The total has been brought to:

72 cases

6 deaths

7 recovered

Of the reported cases, the percentage of age range is as followed:

20.83% (60-69)

18.06% (50-59)

16.67% (70-79)

You can follow the impact COVID-19 has on Nacogdoches County HERE.

A full list of coronavirus cases in East Texas is below (2:44 PM):