TYLER, Texas (KEK) – With coronavirus concerns in East Texas, public venues are closing their doors to prevent spreading it further.

With four major movie theaters in Tyler, only two remain open.

Despite keeping movies available to the public, Studio Movie Grill and Grand Slam were unusually empty. To help with the CDC recommendations of ‘social-distancing,’ each are making drastic cuts to their seating.

Customers who are watching movies say they are glad for the extra precautions being taken.

“It’s okay with me because it’s not going to be near as crowded. Even though I’m in a high risk group. I’m considered elderly, I’m not worried about it. I’m going to use precautionary measures and I’m going to keep going to the movies as long as they’ll stay open for me, cause we need some kind of entertainment.” said Jeanne Matters, a customer.

Both companies plan to wipe down and sanitize every seat after each show. In the meantime, studios are trying to make up for the loss of money by releasing movies currently in theaters through demand or streaming devices.