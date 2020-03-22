Morris County confirms first coronavirus case

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed one case of the coronavirus in Morris County.
While there is no cause for panic, it does underscore the need to take this medical emergency serious. I urge everyone to continue to be vigilant in following the guidelines issued by the federal, state, and local governments.Dough Reeder, Morris County Judge
There are no details regarding the patient or whether the virus was travel-based or community spread.
He has asked the public to do the following:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older, and/or have a medical condition.
- If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.
- Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and non-essential trips into the public.
- Cancel events of more than 10 people.
- Limit close contact (at least six feet) with other people. Employers should allow alternative work options as much as possible.