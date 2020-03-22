Morris County confirms first coronavirus case

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed one case of the coronavirus in Morris County.

While there is no cause for panic, it does underscore the need to take this medical emergency serious. I urge everyone to continue to be vigilant in following the guidelines issued by the federal, state, and local governments. Dough Reeder, Morris County Judge

There are no details regarding the patient or whether the virus was travel-based or community spread.

He has asked the public to do the following: