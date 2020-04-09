More than 330,000 people have recovered from coronavirus worldwide

In this April 7, 2020, photo, Erica Harris, right, and her daughter Jordan, wear their protective masks as they walk back home after getting a lunch and homework from the child’s school on Chicago’s Southside in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

NEW YORK (CNN/KETK) — While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, so does the number of people who have recovered.

As of Thursday, more than 330,000 recoveries were reported worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Health officials have said the number of recoveries is likely “far higher” considering there are people with the virus who have not been tested and diagnosed.

China has reported more than 77,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins, followed by Spain with more than 48,000. Germany reports more than 46,000 recoveries and Iran has more than 29,000.

In the United States, an estimated 24,125 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University. There are currently more than 432,438 confirmed cases of the virus in the country and about 14,800 deaths.

On Thursday, Texas will pass more than 100,000 people that have been tested. According to Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, just over 9,000 people have tested positive and nearly 200 have died.