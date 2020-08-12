Mineola Middle School staff member tests positive for COVID-19, high school volleyball team remains in quarantine

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A Mineola ISD staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an announcement from Superintendent Cody Mize.
In a statement, Mize said the staffer worked for the middle school. The victim has self-isolated and is only experiencing minor symptoms.
Mize said that the case is separate from a high school case last week that forced three employees and the entire volleyball program to quarantine at their homes. He wrote that to their knowledge, none of those individuals have experienced symptoms.
All volleyball games and practices have been canceled through next Tuesday, August 18.
All of our campuses at Mineola ISD continue to be cleaned daily and operations at our Middle School and High School Campuses will continue as usual. As always, we will keep you apprised of any further updates.Dr. Cody Mize