In Mexico, a set of premature triplets born on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 although neither parent has the virus.

Health authorities say the case is “unheard of” and “a very relevant scientific feat.”

The health secretary of the Mexican state of Potosi says doctors are investigating several potential sources of contagion including the mother’s breast milk.

The premature triplets were bornin the Ignacio Morones Preieto Central Hospital and are in stable condition.