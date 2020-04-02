Mentoring Alliance launching ‘Love Your Neighbor’ campaign during coronavirus outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Mentoring Alliance has launched the “Love Your Neighbor” campaign to provide help and support to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin East, the organization’s president, said that the alliance will have two primary goals.

The first will be to continue their partnership with the East Texas Food Bank to make sure that those less fortunate and those who may have lost their job can still be provided meals.

The second will focus on assisting the elderly population. Many have been isolated since the start of the outbreak with them being in a high risk population.

Best said that they want to mobilize the community to write thousands of letters of encouragement to those that need them.

To learn more about the alliance, click here.

Smith County is still under a stay-at-home order that Judge Nathaniel Moran issued last week in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The county by far leads East Texas in the number of cases with 47 out of the region’s 127.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott extended his social distancing executive order that put in various restrictions throughout the state. After it was set to expire on Friday, Abbott expanded the order to run through April 30.

Abbott extended the order after President Trump announced the extending of federal guidelines on Sunday. The governor has still yet to announce a statewide stay-at-home order.

He has left it at the hands of county and local governments to make the decision they feel is best for their community.

The extended order includes that schools be closed throughout the state until Monday, May 4 along with these other restrictions:

Ban on groups larger than 10

Bars and restaurants must close in-house service

Hospital and nursing home visits are prohibited unless providing care

Here is KETK’s running tally of the 130 cases in East Texas: