Meals on Wheels continues to serve East Texas clients as coronavirus concerns rise

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Meals on Wheels East Texas announced that they will continue to serve the greater community by delivering meals to clients.

The non-profit organization prepares and delivers meals to seniors and disabled individuals across six counties including Henderson, Gregg, Smith, Van Zandt, Wood, and Upshur.

Meals on Wheels America released a statement saying:

Local Meals on Wheels programs are on the front lines every day, focused on doing all they can to keep older Americans safe in communities across the country. The costs and efforts associated with protecting seniors from COVID-19 require additional emergency funds, which is why we are asking federal lawmakers to remember vulnerable seniors in the national response. We’re monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and will continue to share updates and ways you can help as quickly as possible. Meals on Wheels America

Early Saturday morning, the House passed an updated version of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The organization says the additional funding will help provide an additional 25 million meals to seniors that rely on the program, which could increase due to social-distancing from coronavirus concerns.

If you would like to help donate money or volunteer, you can visit the Meals on Wheels East Texas website.