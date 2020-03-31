McConaughey: ‘We are at war and health care troops are on the front lines’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Academy Award-winning actor and East Texas native Matthew McConaughey has recorded a PSA stressing the importance of social distancing and safety during the pandemic.

We are at war with a virus, and health care troops and first responders are on the front line fighting it every day. Let’s join the fight by staying home. Matthew McConaughey

He goes on to say that staying behind closed doors is the “most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy.”

The actor is hunkered down with his family in Austin.

This is the second PSA regarding social distancing that the Longview native has recorded regarding social distancing. Just two weeks ago, McConaughey released a video in coordination with Gov. Abbott’s office.