Matthew McConaughey releases PSA with Abbott about importance of social distancing

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Longview native and Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has released a 30-second PSA with Gov. Gregg Abbott about the importance of social distancing.

Gov. Abbott on Thursday issued an extensive executive order that takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday night.

It includes a ban on groups larger than 10 people along with closing bars and restaurants unless they provide takeout or delivery.

“These are challenging times, but Texans are always prepared to respond to challenges. I am grateful to all our medical professionals who are working on the front lines to limit the spread of COVID-19 and provide care to Texans in need. Now is the time for all of us to unite and do our part to protect public health in our communities. That’s why I urge all Texans to practice smart hygiene habits and social distancing—and if you can, just stay home.” Gov. Greg Abbott

The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The PSA was produced by Roy Spence, Chairman of Austin-based advertising company GSD&M.