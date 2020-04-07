Masks in high demand as CDC guidelines include covering face in public

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When COVID-19 was first introduced into the U.S., masks started flying off the shelves. In a recent press conference, the White House says the CDC is suggesting Americans cover their faces when leaving the home, especially around other people.

As KETK searched for masks from big-box stores to small family-owned pharmacies, nothing could be found.

As more people are wearing them and health professionals are in need of them, East Texas stores are dealing with high demand with low supply.

“The recommendation is to wear some sort of mask, whether it’s cotton, paper, or a bandana. Something like that when you’re out in public,” said Sonny Krezdorn, pharmacist and owner of Rose City Pharmacy in Tyler.

Krezdorn said that wearing masks is less about people contracting the virus and more about not infecting others.

Recent studies show people may have the virus and don’t know it. Symptoms could take up to 14 days or two weeks to show.

He also mentioned when people go to local stores and can’t find masks, making their own is the next best choice.

It’s simple to make and most people have household items on hand to make masks.

Below is supplies you’ll need and you can watch how at the top of the story:

#4 & #2 coffee filters

Paper clips

Scotch or masking tape

Any kind of elastic band

Stapler

