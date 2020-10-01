Marshall receives over 70,000 in personal protective equipment

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall, Texas Fire Department received 40,000 surgical masks and 30,720 N-95 masks from the Texas division of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

The Marshall Fire Department distributed the cases to Harrison County volunteer fire departments, emergency service districts and law enforcement agencies.

Each organization received 2,000 surgical masks and 960 N-95 masks.

Agencies that have or will receive PPE include:

Every ESD in Harrison County

Marshall Fire Department

Hallsville Fire Department

Waskom Fire Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

The purpose of PPE distribution, according to the TDEM directive “is to ensure that local first responder agencies have sufficient PPE on hand for the coming months” and “to make sure that volunteer fire departments and entities across the State have sufficient supplies.”

The Marshall Fire Department was tasked with “serving as the regional hub to supply smaller agencies” in Harrison County.