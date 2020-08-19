Marshall ISD elementary student tests positive for COVID-19, 14 students in quarantine

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD announced Wednesday that a student at its Early Childhood Center tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, 14 other students and two staff members have been placed in quarantine.

The students were moved to immediately to the designated campus isolation area and the parents were notified. They are required to stay in quarantine at home for the next 10 days.

MISD is already in the process of deep cleaning the affected classroom and isolation room, which will be closed for 24 hours in order to be thoroughly disinfected.

A notification letter regarding this information has been sent via e-mail to all MECC parents upon confirmation that the affected students parents had been notified via a phone call.

Parents who did not receive a personal phone call from MECC this morning regarding this information, their student has been determined not to have been exposed or in close contact with this case. However, any MECC parent who feels it necessary to have their child self-quarantine may do so for up to 10 days as an excused absence.

MISD officials said it is their number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students.

“Close contact” is defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency as the following:

Living in the same household

Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

Being within six feet of a sick person with the virus for at least 15 continuous minutes without the use of a face covering (mask)

Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person

Operations will continue as normal at MECC and MISD continues to exercise extensive routine cleaning and deep cleaning of all of our facilities and buses throughout the day, every day.

MISD will also continue to exercise CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing in school communities, which include the wearing of face coverings as required by Executive Order of the Governor of Texas; daily temperature checks of all students and personnel; frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer; and maintaining a distance of at least six feet person to person.

Everyone, as always, is asked to contact their physician if they experience any symptoms related to COVID-19.