Man on Texas plane reportedly joking about having coronavirus leads to 8-hour delay

DALLAS (KETK) – An American Airlines flight from Dallas to Nashville took over eight hours due to delays after a man reportedly joked about having the coronavirus.

Flight #1076 was scheduled to land at 8:40 p.m. Saturday night but did not arrive in Nashville until 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning. The unidentified man reportedly would not lift his tray table up before the plane took off and then claimed he had coronavirus.

In an interview with KETK’s sister station in Nashville, here is what passenger Brandon Kenney had to say:

“People were freaked out because nobody knew what was going on. People didn’t know if he was actually sick or if he really didn’t have coronavirus or not.”

HAZMAT crews and police officers were called on to the plane and the man was removed. After seeing the HAZMAT crews on the plane, many passengers reportedly panicked.

“Right after he was escorted off the plane, one of the cops came back and kind of explained the situation to the people that were sitting near him and kind of spelled it out for us and told us not to worry about it and really was just talking about how he was joking about having the coronavirus,” said Kenney.

Many were then frustrated as part of the flight crew did not want to fly due to safety concerns, even with the knowledge that the man was more than likely joking.

After agreeing to fly, the plane then experienced mechanical failures that needed fixing before the plane could leave.

The man who created the havoc was arrested for making a false claim.

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport is one of 13 airports that Americans who are coming back after visiting restricted countries are being flown into so they can be tested for coronavirus.

Officials say you should wash your hands and avoid touching your face and take all necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.