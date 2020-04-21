Majority of Smith County commissioners would vote to repeal stay-at-home order if not for Abbott’s directive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The majority of Smith County commissioners expressed Tuesday morning that they would move to repeal the stay-at-home order if not for Abbott’s superseding order.

“Let’s get back to work,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips. “I would vote for it today.” He remarked that the leaders of Smith County know what’s better for their community that state politicians in Austin.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Nix concurred, stating he was “very disappointed” with Gov. Abbott and that there are many residents that are set to lose their businesses forever due to the economic impact of the virus.

Commissioner Phillips: Smith County can make our own decisions. I would vote to rescind our county order today if it wasn't for Abbott's order.



Commissioner Nix agrees along with Warr. Comm. Hampton the lone dissenter.



Smith County has 123 cases, which leads East Texas. https://t.co/Fw9P7SQcK4 — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 21, 2020

They both agreed that the court should send a letter to Gov. Abbott, advocating for more local control when the statewide stay-at-home order expires on April 30. Nix said the letter would carry more weight with a “unified court.”

Per state law, even if the court were to rescind its stay-at-home order, Abbott’s would remain in place, essentially making the move worthless.

County Judge Nathaniel Moran said that he extended his initial order for “clarity” purposes so as not to confuse residents. Smith County remains the only East Texas county in triple digits, with 123 cases.

However, 53 of those have met the definition of having recovered from COVID-19. There have also been three deaths from the coronavirus, with two having pre-existing suggestions.

The only potential holdout appeared to be Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, who stated that social distancing still needed to be taken seriously as the threat has not passed.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr was on board for writing the letter, but felt that it would “be a waste of time.”

Moran remained mostly silent during the exchanges, except to say that he had been open to a “responsible restart” before Abbott’s order was issued earlier this month.

The pressure has been mounting in Texas and around the country from conservatives to being re-opening the economy.

Tyler Representative Matt Schaefer (R), vice chairman of the Texas Freedom Caucus, has been one of the most adamant voices in the state in urging Abbott to speed up the re-open process.

Respectfully, @GovAbbott:



We need to open #Texas Faster.



Texans are ready.



Hospitals are ready.



Businesses are ready.



And we are ready to work with you to make it happen. — Texas Freedom Caucus (@TxFreedomCaucus) April 20, 2020

The first phase of Abbott’s plan goes into effect this week. State parks were allowed to re-open on Monday as long as visitors wore face masks and kept to groups smaller than five.

On Wednesday, some elective medical procedures will be allowed to resume. Retail stores that have set up a “to-go” service can begin operating on Friday.

Abbott said in a press conference last week that he would announce the next phase on April 27 and a potential third plan later in May.

The suggestion for a letter to Abbott was brought up by Nix after a 45-minute Q&A session with Dr. Jeffrey Levin, the Smith County Health Authority. Levin said that while the curve is flattening from the virus, it “would not go away in a week.”

Dr. Levin at Smith County Commissioners Court meeting says: "We are not phasing out" of Coronavirus. "This will not go away in the next week or the next few weeks."

Says cases will keep popping up until there's a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/fvUOrip2bA — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) April 21, 2020

Moran said that he would draft a letter if the commissioners wished for it and he would send it to them beforehand if they wanted to become co-signers.