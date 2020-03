LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Two popular locations in Lufkin are closing their doors amid the coronavirus concerns in East Texas.

Starting Monday at 8:00 a.m., Ellen Trout Zoo and Kurth Memorial Library will close for 14 days, according to Lufkin Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth.

The Parks and Recreation department will also suspend all activities and programs for the next two weeks.

All other city services will continue to operate.