Lufkin Mayor writes Gov. Abbott asking to ease restrictions on businesses and churches

Lufkin, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown is one of many lawmakers urging Gov. Greg Abbott to loosen his executive order restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the letter, he mentions reopening churches and non-essential businesses if they continue to practice safe social distancing practices.

Mayor Brown says he fears keeping small businesses closed could hurt them more in the long run, causing some to close their doors forever.

State Rep. Matt Schaefer also wrote Gov. Abbott expressing his concerns regarding the continued closure.

“Our healthcare system is well-positioned, they understand what is at stake and they’re much more prepared than they were at the very beginning of this process,” said Rep. Shaefer.

He went on to say local leaders are capable of making decisions regarding the community without the assistance of the Texas Congress.

So far the coronavirus hasn’t spread far with only 20 confirmed cases in Angelina County and no deaths. Mayor Brown credits that to his team, hospital staff, and community efforts.

“We hope he reads our letter. We are hoping we registered with him and that he understands where we are.” Brown says, “We are willing here on the front lines to take the risk and see if we can manage this with a little more activity in the city of Lufkin, Texas.”

Gov. Gregg Abbott is set to hold a press conference Friday to speak about re-opening the Texas economy.