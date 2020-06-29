Lufkin mayor calls for mask requirement at all commercial establishments

People wear face masks out of concern for the coronavirus as they wait to enter a supermarket Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown issued an advisory directive, requiring all commercial establishments require face masks for anyone that enters it.

The directive applies to all consumers over the age of 10 and it includes an exception for those that are eating and drinking.

However, the directive is only advisory. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that prohibits penalties, whether fines or jail time, for failing to comply with a face covering directive.

“Ultimately, it is the individual responsibility of each person to protect themselves, their families,

and others in our community. We are asking our commercial establishments and residents to work together to help us get through this difficult time.” Mayor Bob Brown

Texas cases continue to spike across the state and Gov. Abbott issued a directive Friday to close down all bars and roll back restaurant capacity to 50 percent.