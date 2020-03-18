Longview Regional Medical Center creates triage tents to test symptoms of the coronavirus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Hospitals are gearing up to combat COVID-19 by setting up medical triage tents as a first step to get ahead of the virus.

Instead of going to the emergency room, people at Longview Regional Medical Center who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus will be sent to triage tents set up outside of the hospital.

“The triage system that we are currently using was designed to protect people from being exposed at the same time that they are being evaluated for whether they need to be hospitalized or if they should return home,” said Anita Scribner, M.D., Head of Safety Division for Diagnostic Center of Longview.

Triage tents set up outside of the Longview Regional Medical Center, to test for symptoms of the coronavirus. Doctors seeing patients by appointment.

As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises, doctors say their number one priority is to prepare for an influx of patients.

“We want to protect people and minimize the morbidity and mortality associated with the pandemic,” explained Scribner.

Physicians will be checking for symptoms like shortness of breath, fever, and persistent coughing.

“We want the patient to call their provider, their family practitioner, tell them what their symptom are, and then they are given an appointment to come to the triage center so that they can be screened,” said Robert Wheeler, M.D., Obstetrics and gynecology.

When a patient drives up to the tent, a physician will walk up to their car, and take their temperature and use a cotton swab to take samples from inside the mouth.

“We’re triaging to try to separate out the people that are symptomatic and need hospital treatment for those people who have the virus and are just afraid, but need to be treated at home conservatively,” explained Wheeler.

Officials with the hospital say the most common problem they are treating is the flu. Doctors say it’s important to be proactive rather than reactive.

“It’s very possible that we are just at the beginning of this, and I think the doctors would agree with me that the potential over the next weeks for this to really ramp up is there,” said Bert Ratay, CEO of Diagnostic Clinic of Longview.

As of Tuesday night, actual tests for the coronavirus are not available at the Longview Regional Medical Center, but doctors say the triage tents will remain in place until the number of cases goes down to help identify people who could potentially have the virus.