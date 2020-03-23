Longview Regional Medical Center changes visitor policy amid social distancing concerns

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With Gov. Gregg Abbott’s order of limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less, Longview Regional Medical Center has updated its visitor policy by limiting the number of people who can see a patient.

Out of an abundance of caution, Longview Regional Medical as an added safeguard against the possible spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as we have updated our visitation guidelines.

During this time, it is critical that we protect vulnerable patients, as well as our staff, clinicians and community.

Therefore, we are restricting all visitors from our hospital effective immediately and until further notice.

Longview Regional Medical