Live Now
KETK News at 10

Longview Regional Medical Center changes visitor policy amid social distancing concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With Gov. Gregg Abbott’s order of limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less, Longview Regional Medical Center has updated its visitor policy by limiting the number of people who can see a patient.

Out of an abundance of caution, Longview Regional Medical as an added safeguard against the possible spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as we have updated our visitation guidelines.

During this time, it is critical that we protect vulnerable patients, as well as our staff, clinicians and community.

Therefore, we are restricting all visitors from our hospital effective immediately and until further notice.

Longview Regional Medical

The following are the restrictions:

  • Exceptions will be made for those visiting a patient on comfort/end-of-life care
  • One visitor of a maternity patient
  • One visitor of a pediatric patient

These instances will be validated before entry and visitors are given name badges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar