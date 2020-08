TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas native Matthew McConaughey will interview Dr Anthony Fauci this Thursday on Instagram Live.

The actor and UT Austin professor made the announcement on social Tuesday morning. The interview will take place at 5:30 p.m. Central time.

Fauci is the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases and has served as a presidential advisor on every administration since Ronald Regan.

McConaughey described the interview as “talkin’ shop with Dr. Fauci.”