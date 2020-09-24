Longview ISD reports 2 more students test positive for COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD has reported that two more students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The students from Judson STEAM Academy and Johnston McQueen campuses passed the routine screening before arriving and wore a mask while on campus.

The district was informed of the Johnston McQueen student’s positive case on Tuesday and were informed of the Judson STEAM Academy student’s positive case on Wednesday.

Longview ISD has notified staff and parents of students who may have been in the presence of the students.

Areas of the campus where the students had contact have been cleaned and sanitized.

The districts asks that Judson and Johnston McQueen students and staff continue to monitor their health and check for symptoms on a regular basis.

Recently the Texas Educators Agency released a list of COVID cases for every district.

KETK & FOX 51 have compiled a list of all East Texas Districts and their total amount of cases up to this day, September 24, 2020.

Longview ISD as of this writing has a total of 39 students and 17 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19.