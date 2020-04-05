Longview ISD employee tests positive for coronavirus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview ISD employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school district released a statement saying that they have not been on campus since the school closure and has also not been involved in preparing student meals.

It is unknown if this is a new positive case of coronavirus or if the staffer is one of 16 cases in Gregg County that have already been confirmed.

Longview ISD released this statement:

As always, the health and safety of our students, staff, and community is our number one priority. To be transparent, we believe it is important to share that Longview ISD has been informed that an employee of the district has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time it is our understanding that the individual contracted the virus through community exposure, as they have not recently traveled to high-exposure locations.

The employee has not been on an LISD campus since prior to the Spring Break holiday or during the recent extended closure and has not been involved in the student meal program or in the distribution of work packets. However, we are pleased to report that the employee has been released from the hospital and is currently self-quarantined at home. Our prayers and best wishes are with our staffer for a speedy and total recovery.

Longview ISD is respecting this individual’s privacy just as we would respect yours. In addition, it is a HIPPA violation to share any identifying information on this person so please keep that in mind if you do know information or you suspect. It is very likely that others in our community, and possibly our district, will test positive for the virus in the future so please be respectful of personal privacy. It is expected that everyone act in a professional manner and remain calm during this time.

District leadership is continuing to monitor the situation and is in constant communication with local health departments. Additional information will be provided if needed.

Let this also serve as an important reminder to heed the warnings of local, state and national healthcare officials to stay home and avoid gathering with others. Please continue to practice social distancing, proper hygiene and do not leave your home unless absolutely necessary during this time.

Please continue to take every necessary precaution to protect yourself and others.

We will continue to provide more information through all-calls, emails, our district website, and social media. You can check back at our website at LISD.org/coronavirus or follow our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

Updated information from the CDC on coronavirus can be found at the CDC website here, and the most recent information about coronavirus in Texas may be found at the DSHS website here. You can also see the latest public school-related information on the Texas Education Agency website here.

Thank you for your support of our district, our schools, our students, and our staff!

Sincerely,



Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent of Schools

Longview Independent School District