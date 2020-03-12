LIST: Texas Colleges and Universities that have altered class schedule due to coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Over the last two days, hundreds of colleges and universities have altered their spring break and class schedules due to the coronavirus.

The updates have been hard to keep track of so here is a comprehensive list of Texas colleges and universities that have changed their semester schedules.

Schools in bold will have online classes until further notice.

Extend spring break to March 20

Classes will resume for these schools on March 23 unless otherwise listed

Baylor University

Jarvis Christian College

Prairie View A&M

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M University (Classes will actually resume March 18)

Texas A&M University at San Antonio (Online Classes until March 30)

(Online Classes until March 30) Tyler Junior College

University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Texas at Tyler (Classes will be held online until March 30)

St. Edward’s University will hold its normal spring break next week and then shift to online classes from March 23 to April 4.

Extend spring break to March 27

Classes will resume for these schools on March 30 unless otherwise listed

Texas Tech University

University of Texas

Did we forget a school or has your university announced a change in plans? Send an email to Pcunningham@easttexasmatters.com