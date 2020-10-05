List: Positive coronavirus tests from Trump administration, 2020 campaign

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: With few wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus, Republican senators Rep. Deb Fischer (R-NE), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) join other guests as they applaud President Donald Trump as he introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. With 38 days until the election, Trump tapped Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years and to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A week ago, a White House Rose Garden event formally announcing the Supreme Court Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett looked like a crowning moment for President Donald Trump and his GOP colleagues as they moved to shift the court to the right, but following the coronavirus outbreak among team Trump and many of the Republican elite, the ceremony is increasingly being eyed as a possible spreading event.

Video from the September 24th event shows Utah Senator Mike Lee, Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and others conversing in close proximity without masks. Each of those individuals has since reported a positive test for the virus that causes COVID-19.

No one knows how, when or from whom Trump became infected. Nor is it established who, if anyone, has contracted the disease from him. But we do know the list of his associates reporting positive test results continues to grow.

Here’s a look at the most recent test result information reported for several of the key figures surrounding the White House and the 2020 campaign as of Monday.

Trump Family and Administration

President Donald Trump – Positive First Lady Melania Trump – Positive Jared Kushner (son-in-law) and Ivanka Trump (daughter) – Negative Barron Trump (son) – Negative

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany – Positive

Campaign Manager Bill Stepien – Positive

Trump Personal Assistant Nick Luna – Positive

Trump’s Aide Hope Hicks – Positive

Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway – Positive

U.S. Secretary of Treasure Steve Mnuchin – Negative

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – Negative

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross – Negative

Assistant White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt – Positive

Assistant White House Press Secretary Chad Gilmartin – Positive

Lawmakers and figures associated with the 2020 campaign

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen – Negative

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden – Negative

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris – Negative

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – Negative

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel – Positive

Nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett – Negative

Senator Mike Lee (Utah) – Positive

Senator Thom Tillis (North Carolina) – Positive

Senator Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) – Positive

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – Positive

As the list of infected individuals in Trump’s orbit grows, health officials are being forced to work backwards through a busy campaign itinerary to determine who else may have been exposed.

State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on Thursday, hours before the president announced he had COVID-19.

Somerset County officials were meanwhile contacting employees who worked the event, most of whom live in the county. In a joint statement issued Sunday, the officials asked guests and employees to monitor their symptoms and, if they were close to President Trump or his staff, to quarantine for 14 days.

The officials, who started seeking the information on Friday, said on Sunday that the White House had sent them a list of 206 guests. They declined to say when they had received the names. They were advising guests not to be tested for five to seven days out from the event.

“While the risk is low, a negative test earlier than that time cannot definitively rule out that COVID-19 will not develop,” the statement said.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president had no contact with any donors or staff that “would be considered to be ‘close’ based on CDC guidelines (more than 15 minutes and within 6 feet).”

“During the roundtable event and remarks, the President was more than 6 feet away from all participants,” he said.

Questions have also arisen about possible exposure during the first presidential debate last Tuesday.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Sunday slammed members of the first family and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for not wearing masks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland Tuesday, Time reports.

In an interview with campaign adviser Steve Cortes on “Fox News Sunday,” he pointed out that only he, President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden were exempt from the rule that attendees wear masks.

“Everybody was told to wear a mask. Why did the first family and chief of staff feel that the rules for everybody else didn’t apply to them,” he asked.

Cortes pointed out that all in attendance were tested before the debate. He also said “we also believe in some element of individual choice.”

“There was no freedom of choice,” Wallace replied. “They broke the rules.”

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.